Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.58% from the company’s previous close.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXEO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 210,047 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,342,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,955,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.