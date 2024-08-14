Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

