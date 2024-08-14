Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.0 million-$378.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.2 million. Loar also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Get Loar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Loar

Loar Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.25. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11,023.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.