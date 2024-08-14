London Stock Exchange Group plc (LNSTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 3rd

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LNSTY opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

