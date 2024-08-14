Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

LUCD opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

