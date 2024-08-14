Magna International Inc. (MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on August 30th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$54.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$52.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.90.

MG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

