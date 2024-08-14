Magna International Inc. (MGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on August 30th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

MGA opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.35.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

