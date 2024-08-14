Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

MRCY opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.