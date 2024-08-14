MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,806 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

MIN opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

