Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lowered by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,255 shares of company stock worth $426,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $164.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

