monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.63.

monday.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $262.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.83 and a 200-day moving average of $219.05. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,086,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

