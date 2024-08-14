monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNDY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.63.

monday.com Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $262.18 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.95, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

