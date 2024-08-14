monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $262.18 on Tuesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.