monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $253.00 and last traded at $243.00, with a volume of 641626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.70.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on monday.com from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 34.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in monday.com by 7.6% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in monday.com by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in monday.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average is $219.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.95, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

