Moody’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $12.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE MCO opened at $464.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $466.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.00.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

