Moog Inc (MOG.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Moog Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. Moog has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $904.74 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

