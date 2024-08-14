M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,160 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

