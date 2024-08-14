Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target to $7.50

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

