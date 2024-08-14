Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.57% from the company’s previous close.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Report on NKTX

Nkarta Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

NKTX stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

In other Nkarta news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 1,887.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.