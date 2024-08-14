Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE NNY opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $8.59.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
