Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NNY opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

