NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Shares of NXPI opened at $248.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 831.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

