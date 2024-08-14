Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $412.49 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $412.49 million and $11.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.56 or 0.04473900 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06165987 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,241,293.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

