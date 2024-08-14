Onity Group to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ONIT)

Get Onity Group alerts:

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onity Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $2.70. Onity Group had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Onity Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Onity Group Stock Performance

ONIT opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a current ratio of 21.72. The company has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.84. Onity Group has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

