Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
