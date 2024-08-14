Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

