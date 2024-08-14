PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $981.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PACS Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PACS Group Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PACS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PACS Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

