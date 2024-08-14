PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Issues Earnings Results

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. PACS Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PACS Group Stock Up 18.8 %

PACS opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PACS shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on PACS Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

