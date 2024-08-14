Park National Co. (PRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on September 10th

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Park National has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $158.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.71. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.84.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%.

PRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $68,470.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of Park National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $68,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

