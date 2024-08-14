Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of PAYO opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,760,155 shares of company stock worth $9,573,509. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

