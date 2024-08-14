Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 15.0 %
Shares of PLMIW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.
About Plum Acquisition Corp. I
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plum Acquisition Corp. I
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.