Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of PLMIW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.