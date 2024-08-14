ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.30. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 12,796 shares traded.

Get ProKidney alerts:

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProKidney

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,617,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,735,339.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,264,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProKidney by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProKidney Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.