Raymond James Downgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to Hold

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.0 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

