Reliance, Inc. (RS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on August 30th

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Reliance has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Reliance has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance to earn $17.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Reliance Price Performance
Shares of RS stock opened at $282.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.99 and its 200-day moving average is $303.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Reliance
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
