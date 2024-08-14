Reliance, Inc. (RS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on August 30th

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Reliance has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Reliance has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance to earn $17.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of RS stock opened at $282.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.99 and its 200-day moving average is $303.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

