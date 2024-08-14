Render Token (RNDR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.76 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00007985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $41.76 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Get Render Token alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,219,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,459,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.