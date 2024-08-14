Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $3.53

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $6.55. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 20,380,439 shares trading hands.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $690.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.