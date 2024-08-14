Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.77 on September 26th

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.77 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Rio Tinto Group has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of RIO opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
