Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NVT opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.