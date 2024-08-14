Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 224,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

