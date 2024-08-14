Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,582 shares of company stock worth $4,073,082. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

