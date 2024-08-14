Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.11.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $216.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.73 and its 200-day moving average is $240.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.