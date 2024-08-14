Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,360,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

CRL stock opened at $203.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

