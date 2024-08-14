Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.09. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

