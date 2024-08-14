SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 401,797 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CBRE Group by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Natixis lifted its position in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $114.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,385 shares of company stock worth $697,223 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

