Shell plc (SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on September 23rd

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shell has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

