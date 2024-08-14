Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Rises By 69.4%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. BayFirst Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of BayFirst Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. BayFirst Financial has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.87.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

About BayFirst Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.