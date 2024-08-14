Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Grows By 52.3%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

