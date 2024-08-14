Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Grows By 55.0%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Get Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% alerts:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.