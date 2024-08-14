Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Grows By 52.1%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talis Biomedical stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.68. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.