Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

SPRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

