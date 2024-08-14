SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 207.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,034,000 after purchasing an additional 533,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,397,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $24,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Trading Up 8.2 %

SSRM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.