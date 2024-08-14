Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.